Madrid, Oct 2 (efe-epa)- Spanish police have dismantled a network of 25 alleged Islamic State terror organization sympathizers operating out of 17 different prisons across Spain, the interior ministry said Tuesday.
According to the ministry, the suspects are to be investigated for accusations of indoctrinating and radicalizing fellow inmates.
Many in the group, which has been dubbed Prison Front, were already serving time for terror charges but others, including Spanish Muslim converts, had become radicalized during their sentence.