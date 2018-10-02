A handout picture made available by the Spanish Civil Guard shows different moments of the operation 'Frente de Carceles' (lit Front of Prisons) in which the Spanish police authorities have dismantled a group of 25 inmates linked to the so-called Islamic State (IS) and serving in 17 different prisons in the country, who are accused of attracting, indoctrinating and radicalizating other inmates, in Madrid, Spain, 02 October 2018. EPA-EFE/CIVIL GUARD

Madrid, Oct 2 (efe-epa)- Spanish police have dismantled a network of 25 alleged Islamic State terror organization sympathizers operating out of 17 different prisons across Spain, the interior ministry said Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the suspects are to be investigated for accusations of indoctrinating and radicalizing fellow inmates.

Many in the group, which has been dubbed Prison Front, were already serving time for terror charges but others, including Spanish Muslim converts, had become radicalized during their sentence.