Women protesters dance 'Las Tesis' dance protest popularized by Chilean feminists denouncing the abuse and violence suffered by women, during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

A Woman protester dances 'Las Tesis' dance protest popularized by Chilean feminists denouncing the abuse and violence suffered by women, during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish riot police try to disperse women protesters as they gather for the 'Las Tesis' dance protest popularized by Chilean feminists denouncing the abuse and violence suffered by women, during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish riot police try to disperse women protesters as they gather for the 'Las Tesis' dance protest popularized by Chilean feminists denouncing the abuse and violence suffered by women, during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish riot police try to disperse women protesters as they gather for the 'Las Tesis' dance protest popularized by Chilean feminists denouncing the abuse and violence suffered by women, during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish riot police try to disperse women protesters as they gather for the 'Las Tesis' dance protest popularized by Chilean feminists denouncing the abuse and violence suffered by women, during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Turkish riot police try to disperse women protesters as they gather for the 'Las Tesis' dance protest popularized by Chilean feminists denouncing the abuse and violence suffered by women, during a rally in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 December 2019. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Police in Turkey have dispersed a protest in Istanbul in which the participants sang their rendition of the feminist protest song "A rapist in your path," which has gained popularity around the world after it was first performed in Chile.

About 300 women gathered in the Kadiköy neighborhood on the Asian side of Istanbul for their version of the protest song first performed by the Chilean feminist group "Las Tesis." EFE-EPA