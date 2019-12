A handout screen grab of a video released by New Zealand's Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences (GNS Science) of volcano Whakaari, or White Island, located in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NEW ZEALAND INSTITUTE OF GEOLOGICAL AND NUCLEAR SCIENCES HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Institute of Geological and Nuclear Sciences shows a plume of ash rising from the Whakaari or White Island volcano on North Island, New Zealand, Dec. 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/NEW ZEALAND INSTITUTE OF GEOLOGICAL AND NUCLEAR SCIENCES/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the New Zealand Police shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/NEW ZEALAND POLICE HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE MANDATORY CREDIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL SCHADE

An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows tourists and tour guides fleeing White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL SCHADE

Authorities in New Zealand carrying out a rescue operation after a volcanic eruption killed at least five and left dozens unaccounted for on Monday said that aerial reconnaissance flights over the affected area showed no signs of life.

New Zealand police said it was working to establish the exact number of casualties caused by the eruption of Whakaari volcano on White Island off the country's North Island having earlier confirmed five dead. EFE-EPA