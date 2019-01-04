Smashed windows are seen at the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) party's citizen office after an explosion took place in Doebeln, Germany, 03 January 2019. EPA/SOEREN MUELLER

Authorities work at a Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) party's citizen office after an explosion took place in Doebeln, Germany, 03 January 2019. EPA/SOEREN MUELLER

Police in Germany arrested three people on Friday following an explosion outside an office belonging to the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the eastern town of Döbeln.

Saxony's criminal investigation office (LKA) said the three people arrested were all German, aged 29, 32 and 50 respectively.

The AfD's office was struck by an explosion on Thursday evening, sustaining material damaged, along with two parked cars.

Saxony's regional economy minister and deputy minister president, Martin Dulig, condemned the incident and said the AfD had to be tackled by political means, not with explosives.

Saxony is due to hold regional elections on Sept. 1, with opinion polls predicting the far-right party will take between 23-25 percent of the votes.

AfD offices have been targeted throughout Germany in recent weeks, though nobody has been injured.

The LKA said the incident in Döbeln marked a turning point because the use of explosions meant there was a risk of death or injury.