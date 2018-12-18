An exterior view of the As-Sahaba Mosque on the Torfstrasse in Berlin, Germany, 18 December 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Policemen stand in front of a building related to the left scene in the Berlin district of Friedrichshain during ongoing searchings in Berlin, Germany, 15 November 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Police in Germany have conducted raids on several buildings in the capital Berlin, including a mosque, over suspected links to the financing of terror, Berlin's public prosecutor general said Tuesday.

The source said on Twitter that raids had taken place on several buildings early on in the morning on the orders of the public prosecutor general, including the As-Sahaba mosque in the Berlin district of Wedding.

The raids were carried out against an imam who the prosecutor has identified as Ahmad A, who preached under the name Abul Baraa.

He is suspected of supplying funds for the purchase of arms and explosives to an extremist group in Syria.