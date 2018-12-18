Police in Germany have conducted raids on several buildings in the capital Berlin, including a mosque, over suspected links to the financing of terror, Berlin's public prosecutor general said Tuesday.
The source said on Twitter that raids had taken place on several buildings early on in the morning on the orders of the public prosecutor general, including the As-Sahaba mosque in the Berlin district of Wedding.
The raids were carried out against an imam who the prosecutor has identified as Ahmad A, who preached under the name Abul Baraa.
He is suspected of supplying funds for the purchase of arms and explosives to an extremist group in Syria.