German police Tuesday were appealing to witnesses to come forward with information after a hostage-taking situation led to the evacuation of a major train station in the western city of Cologne.

Local police confirmed on Twitter investigations were ongoing and urged anyone who had been present at the scene on Monday to send in any photos or video related to the incident.

"The investigations after the hostage-taking at Cologne central station are still running at full speed," police tweeted.

Police chief Klaus Rüschenschmidt told the press on Monday evening that witnesses said they heard the suspect shouting that he was a member of the Islamic State terror organization before he went into a pharmacy and took a woman hostage.

According to police, it was probable that a passport found at the scene issued to a 55-year-old Syrian asylum seeker belonged to the suspect, though this still needed to be clarified.

The suspect was seriously injured when agents stormed the pharmacy where he was holed up, while the hostage was left lightly injured.

Prior to the hostage-taking, the suspect allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail inside a fast-food restaurant within the station, leaving a 14-year-old girl with burns.