Thai Commando police officers leave after completing their duties at the scene of a mass shooting at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, 09 February 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai security forces leave the scene of a mass shooting at the end of a stand off at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, 09 February 2020.EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai police officer carries weapons at a mass shooting scene at the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, 09 February 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A soldier who shot and left tens of people dead and dozens injured before holing himself up overnight at a shopping center was killed by police Sunday in a province in central Thailand, authorities said.

Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma, who shot dead 20 people and injured 42 others Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima province at Terminal 21 shopping center, was killed after a night-long police standoff, Thai Police Commissioner-General Chakthip Chaijinda said. EFE-EPA