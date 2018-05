A rescue vehicle passes through a police blockade near the place where a man attacked and stabbed several people in Paris, France, on May 12, 2018. Police say two people were killed, including the attacker, and four were wounded, two of them seriously. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Police cordon off an area of downtown Paris, France, where a man attacked and stabbed several people on May 12, 2018. Two people are dead, including the attacker, and four were injured, two of them seriously, pólice said. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Paris police confirmed Saturday that a knife-wielding assailant killed one person and wounded four others, two of them seriously, in the French capital's downtown Opera district.

It also said the assailant had been killed.

"An individual armed with a knife attacked five people in Paris' second arrondissement (district). One victim died; two are seriously injured and two are slightly injured," the Paris Police Prefecture said on Twitter.