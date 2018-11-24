People wearing yellow vests, as a symbol of French driver's and citizen's protest against higher fuel prices, wave the French national flag as they face police forces during a demonstration on the Champs Elysee as part of a nationwide protest in Paris, France, 24 November 2018. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

French security forces resorted to tear gas and water cannon Saturday to disperse people protesting against rising fuel prices in central Paris, as witnessed by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Clashes broke out on the iconic Champs-Elysées boulevard between members of the "gilets jaunes" (yellow jackets) within a security cordon after scores of protesters tried to reach the residence of President Emmanuel Macron.

According to an epa-efe photojournalist at the scene, the protests turned violent between 10 am-12 pm, but the situation had since calmed down.

Despite protesters and police not directly clashing, protesters were still on the street attempting to build more barricades, the same source added.

Authorities had banned the gathering around the Elysée Palace but given protesters permission to demonstrate in another site on the Champ de Mars from 2 pm.

The Ministry of the Interior said there were about 3,000 "yellow vests" protesting in the capital on Saturday, mostly concentrated on the Champs-Elysées and in the vicinity of the Place de la Concorde.

Blockades on logistics centers and roads began a week ago across France, with about 300,000 protesters coming out for the cause last Saturday.