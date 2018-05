Two Texas State Troopers stand behind crime tape while investigators work at the scene of a mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, USA, Nov. 7, 2017. EPA-efe file/LARRY W. SMITH

A shooting at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, on Friday morning caused multiple casualties, police said.

"On the scene now. No longer an active situation. Personnel treating the injured. Info is still preliminary, but there are multiple casualties," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.