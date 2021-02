US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden pay their respects to the remains of late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick as he lies in honor in the Rotunda of the US Capitol building in Washington DC, US, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Brendan Smialowski / POOL

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and US Senator Chuck Schumer watch as the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick arrive to lay in honor in the Rotunda of the US Capitol building in Washington DC, US, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Brendan Smialowski / POOL

The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick is carried up the the East Front steps prior to 'lying in honor' in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

People wait for the remains of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick to arrive to lie in honor in the Rotunda of the US Capitol building in Washington DC, US, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Brendan Smialowski / POOL

Capitol Hill Police Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington DC, USA, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/KEVIN DIETSCH / POOL

The remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick are carried up the the East Front steps prior to 'lying in honor' in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US President Joe Biden (L) and First Lady Jill Biden (R) pay their respects to the late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick who lies in honor in the Rotunda of the Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 02 February 2021. EPA-EFE/Erin Schaff / POOL

An urn containing the ashes of a police officer who was fatally injured in the assault on the United States Capitol last month were taken to the building to lie in honor on Tuesday night.

The remains of Brian Sicknick, 42, will stay in the Capitol Rotunda, considered the heart of the building, until midday Wednesday and will then be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. EFE-EPA

