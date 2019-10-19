Protesters hold non-official Catalan flags during a protest held against the sentence of the Supreme Court in the co-called 'proces' trial in San Sebastian, Basque Country, Spain, Oct. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Two protesters wrapped up with Catalan pro-independence or 'Esteladas' flags sit on a street in a protest in front of riot policemen in front of the police station of Via Laietana in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 18, 2019. EPA-EPA/ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

Thousands of people take part in the 'Marches for Freedom' in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Spanish national police clad in riot gear hide behind a trash container as they face off against protesters in Barcelona, Spain, Oct. 18, 2019. EFE-EPA/ALEJANDRO GARCIA

Over half a million citizens gathered Friday in downtown Barcelona, Spain's second-largest city, to protest prison sentences recently imposed on several leaders of the Catalan independence movement during a general strike that saw massive attendance and some violent skirmishes with riot police well into the night.

According to local police figures, some 525,000 people took to the streets of the regional capital, with many of the protesters marching from different parts of the prosperous northeastern Spanish region, whose government launched an unsuccessful bid for secession from Madrid in 2017. EFE-EPA