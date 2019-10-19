Over half a million citizens gathered Friday in downtown Barcelona, Spain's second-largest city, to protest prison sentences recently imposed on several leaders of the Catalan independence movement during a general strike that saw massive attendance and some violent skirmishes with riot police well into the night.
According to local police figures, some 525,000 people took to the streets of the regional capital, with many of the protesters marching from different parts of the prosperous northeastern Spanish region, whose government launched an unsuccessful bid for secession from Madrid in 2017. EFE-EPA