Police in the United Kingdom have said the use of drones at one of the country's busiest airports that has led to the suspension of hundreds of flights was a deliberate act but not related to terror.

Sussex police said they were still looking for the operators of drones that were first spotted at Gatwick Airport outside of the capital London on Wednesday evening.

"We are carrying out a joint search with Gatwick Airport for the operators of drones sighted at Gatwick," the force said on Twitter. "Public safety is paramount and we will take all available actions to disrupt this deliberate act."

"There are no indications to suggest this is terror related," police said.

Thousands of passengers have been affected after flights were grounded owing to the presence of two drones at the major transport hub, particularly busy owing to the festive season.

Scores of people were waiting in arrivals and at check-in desks, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.

Some 10,000 people would be affected by flight cancellations on Thursday, according to police.

An airport spokesperson told EFE that 240 flights out of the 765 scheduled for Thursday had been canceled and that 115,000 people had been expecting to pass through the terminal.

The same source said many flights were on Wednesday evening diverted to other airports that were in a position to let them land.

The airport was advising passengers not to go to the airport without checking the status of their flights.

"All flights to and from Gatwick are suspended due to ongoing drone activity around the airport," Gatwick's official Twitter page said.

The use of drones within 1 kilometer of an airport is punishable by up to five years in prison in the UK.