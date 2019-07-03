A police car stands in front of the Renault Group headquarters during a search in Boulogne Billancourt near Paris, France, 03 July 2019. EFE-EPA/Julien de Rosa

Journalists stand in front of the Renault Group headquarters during a search in Boulogne Billancourt near Paris, France, 03 July 2019. EFE-EPA/Julien de Rosa

Police on Wednesday searched Renault SA's headquarters for evidence related to the continuing investigation into former Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn, according to people familiar with the matter, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to Efe on Wednesday.

More than 20 officers conducted the search at the French auto maker's headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, in the western suburbs of Paris, these people said. Renault and the prosecutors office, which is overseeing the investigation, confirmed the search but didn't give further details.

In a statement, Renault said it is "fully cooperating with the authorities." Representatives for Carlos Ghosn didn't return a request for comment.

Ghosn was first arrested on Nov. 19 in Japan for alleged financial misconduct, which he denies. In the wake of the arrest, Renault launched its own probe into Ghosn's remuneration and use of company assets.

French prosecutors opened an investigation in February after Renault's probe turned up evidence that Ghosn had allegedly misused a company sponsorship to stage a black-tie party at a Versailles château to celebrate his wife's birthday.

Renault said at the time that Ghosn may have personally benefited to the tune of EUR50,000 ($56,457) from a sponsorship agreement that Renault had entered into with the Palace of Versailles.

A lawyer for Ghosn, Jean-Yves Le Borgne, said at the time the executive received free use of space at Versailles but wasn't aware it would affect benefits Renault received under the sponsorship agreement. The lawyer added that the auto titan would pay Versailles for the space to ensure there would be no financial damage to Renault.

Since then, Renault had notified French prosecutors about payments it made to an Omani car distributor over several years, following a request for legal assistance made by Japan to France. Nissan and Japanese prosecutors have investigated whether Ghosn funneled millions of dollars of company funds through the Omani distributor for personal use, possibly including the purchase of a yacht, according to people familiar with the matter.

A lawyer for Ghosn has denied wrongdoing, adding that the transfers from Renault and Nissan to the Omani distributor were "normal payments linked to business."

More recently, the French prosecutor's probe has been widened to include spending by Ghosn at Renault's Dutch joint venture with Nissan, according to one of the people familiar with the matter. Renault's board last month said Ghosn ran up millions of dollars in questionable expenses at the joint-venture, citing his corporate travel and donations he made to nonprofit organizations.

Through a spokesman, Ghosn disputed that he billed any personal expenses to his employers, the Dow Jones report added.

"This is part of a well-orchestrated effort to turn Mr Ghosn into a caricature and dismantle his reputation for integrity and excellence built over several decades," the spokesman said in April. "All of these expenses were both authorized and tied to legitimate business purposes."

The investigation into Ghosn is being carried out by Oclciff, French police's anticorruption and financial crime department. EFE-EPA

dj/sh