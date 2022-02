Ottawa (Canada), 17/02/2022.- Demonstrators stand in front of the parliament hill during a weeks-long protest by truck drivers over Covid-19 restrictions that has gridlocked the city center, in Ottawa, Canada, 16 February 2022. Truckers have been protesting against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers be vaccinated in order to return to Canada, and they were joined by other opponents of the Canadian Prime Minister. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/AMRU SALHUDDIEN

Ottawa (Canada), 17/02/2022.- Demonstrators gather in a tent in front of the parliament hill during a now two-week protest by truck drivers over Covid-19 restrictions that has gridlocked its city center, in Ottawa, Canada, 17 February 2022. Truckers protested against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers be vaccinated to return to Canada, and was joined by other opponents of the Canadian Prime Minister. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/AMRU SALHUDDIEN

Ottawa (Canada), 17/02/2022.- Canadian police distribute flyers warning particpants in the truck drivers protest to leave the area, during a protest by truck drivers over Covid-19 restrictions that has gridlocked the city center, in Ottawa, Canada, 17 February 2022. The protest is against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers must be vaccinated. On 17 February Municipal contractors moved to remove protest signs and banners and police distributed warning to the particpants to leave the site. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN

Ottawa (Canada), 17/02/2022.- Canadian city contractrors remove banners and signs at the site of a protest by truck drivers over Covid-19 restrictions near Parliament Hill, in Ottawa, Canada, 17 February 2022. The protest is against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers must be vaccinated. On 17 February Municipal contractors moved to remove protest signs and banners and police distributed warning to the particpants to leave the site. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN

Ottawa (Canada), 17/02/2022.- Canadian police patrol the Parliament Hill during a protest by truck drivers over Covid-19 restrictions that has gridlocked the city center, in Ottawa, Canada, 17 February 2022. The protest is against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers must be vaccinated. On 17 February Municipal contractors moved to remove protest signs and banners and police distributed warning to the particpants to leave the site. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN

Ottawa (Canada), 17/02/2022.- A protester shouts slogans during a protest by Canadian truck drivers over Covid-19 restrictions that has gridlocked the city center, in Ottawa, Canada, 17 February 2022. The protest is against the mandate by the Canadian government that truckers must be vaccinated. On 17 February Municipal contractors moved to remove protest signs and banners and police distributed warning to the particpants to leave the site. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/AMRU SALAHUDDIEN

Ottawa police on Friday started arresting anti-vaccine protesters who have been occupying the area around the Canadian parliament in the center of the capital since Jan. 29.

In a statement on Twitter, the police said that there was a large deployment of officers on Nicholas Street, and called on the protesters to leave the site immediately.

Police warned the protesters that those who do not immediately leave the site and remove their vehicles face "severe penalties."

