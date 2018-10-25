American actor Robert De Niro arrives for the 2018 Carousel of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 October 2018 (reissued Oct. 25, 2018). Authorities on Oct. 25 are investigating a suspicious package found in the vicinity of an intersection in New York City where properties associated with famed American actor Robert De Niro are located. EPA-EFE/NINA PROMMER

A man (L) yells at members of the press as another man carries a sign calling the 9/11 terrorist attacks a hoax outside of the building where a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro was discovered and removed by the New York Police Department's bomb squad in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of the scene outside of the building where a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro was discovered and removed by the New York Police Department's bomb squad in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. The package adressed to the building of De Niro's restaurant Tribeca Grill was reportedly similar to packages that contained crude pipe bombs that were sent to CNN's offices and Bill and Hilary Clinton's home. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A view of the scene outside of a building where a suspicious package addressed to actor Robert De Niro was discovered and removed by the New York Police Department's bomb squad in New York, New York, USA, 25 October 2018. The package adressed to the building where De Niro's restaurant Tribeca Grill is located, was reportedly similar to packages containing crude pipe bombs that were sent to CNN's offices and Bill and Hilary Clinton's home. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Authorities on Thursday are investigating a suspicious package found in the vicinity of an intersection in New York City where properties associated with famed American actor Robert De Niro are located.

"We are responding to reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan. Please avoid the area and expect a police presence and heavy traffic. More information to follow," the New York City Police Department (NYPD) said Thursday on Twitter.

Police did not provide information about the content of the package.

TriBeCa Productions, a film and television productions company co-founded by De Niro, is located on Greenwich St. in Tribeca, as is the De Niro-owned Tribeca Grill restaurant.

This week, packages containing explosive devices have been sent to several prominent figures associated with the opposition Democratic Party, including former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and billionaire philanthropist Georges Soros.

De Niro has been an outspoken critic of the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

In none of the cases has there been any risk of the packages being opened by the targeted individuals.

The NYPD removed the package found in Tribeca in a vehicle used to transport explosives and took it to a secure facility for analysis.