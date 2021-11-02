Emergency personnel and fire brigade vehicles are seen next to Kokuryo Station in Tokyo suburbs, Japan, 31 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Kyota Hattori (L), a 24-year-old suspect of a knife and arson attack on a Tokyo train, is taken to prosecutors on suspicion of attempted murder, in Tokyo, Japan, 02 November 2021. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A man who injured 17 people in a knife attack and caused a fire inside a train last weekend in Tokyo while he was disguised as fictional character the Joker said he wanted to kill "many people," according to the Police said Tuesday.

The suspect and confessed perpetrator of the incident, a 24-year-old man identified as Kyota Hattori, began planning months ago the attack he perpetrated on a Tokyo railway line on Halloween night, coinciding with the holding of general elections in Japan.

Hattori said he committed his attack on Halloween night because there would be a lot of people in the public transport because of the occasion, and he was walking through the busy district of Shibuya before boarding the train to Shinjuku station - one of the busiest in Tokyo, according to police.

(...)