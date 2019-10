A Colombian pre-Hispanic gold mask from Tumaco region, which was seized by Spanish National Police at Madrid-Barajas International Airport, is displayed during a press conference in Madrid, Spain, 17 October 2019. EPA-EFE/JOSE ANTONIO GALLEGO

Police have busted a criminal gang trafficking historic artifacts from Colombia to be sold on the black market in Russia and China.

A man suspected of being the leader of the network and his son were arrested and a pre-Colombian gold mask was confiscated at Madrid’s Barajas international airport, Spanish police said on Thursday.