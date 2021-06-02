Polisario Front leader Brahim Gali has returned from Spain to Algeria, where he will continue to recover from a bout of Covid-19 at a military hospital, a senior member of the pro-Western Sahara independence movement told Efe Wednesday.
Algerian officials have not commented on the situation, which has sparked a diplomatic spat between Spain and Morocco.
Morocco claims full sovereignty over Western Sahara, an expansive former Spanish colony on the Atlantic coast of North Africa.
A French plane chartered by Algeria, which supports the Polisario Front, transported Gali from the Spanish city of Pamplona to Algeria at 1.30 am Wednesday.
The 71-year-old was then transferred to a military hospital.