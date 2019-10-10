Austrian author Peter Handke speaks during the Iffland-Ring awarding at the Burgtheater in Vienna, Austria, 16 June 2019 (reissued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/DRAGAN TATIC

Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk poses for photographs during the London Book Fair, in London, Britain, 15 March 2017 (reissued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Austrian novelist Peter Handke prior to an interview at the Metro cinema in Vienna, Austria, 16 October 2014 (reissued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORG HOCHMUTH

Polish writer Olga Tokarczuk attends the press conference for 'Pokot' (Spoor) during the 67th annual Berlin Film Festival, in Berlin, Germany, 12 February 2017 (reissued 10 October 2019). EFE/EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

Anders Olsson, Pär Westberg, Rebecka Kärde, Mikael Blomqvist and Henrik Petersen presents Olga Tokarczuk and Peter Handke, the winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature 2018 and 2019, in Stockholm, Sweden, 10 October 2019. EFE/EPA/Anders Wiklund

A Polish author and an Austrian writer have been awarded the 2018 and 2019 Nobel prizes for literature.

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk received the 2018 accolade and Austrian author Peter Handke was the winner of this year’s prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Thursday.

Tokarczuk was a Nobel favourite and has been honoured “for a narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life,” the academy said in a statement.

Handke has been in the pools of the award for a few years.

The academy said he received this year’s prize “for an influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience”.

They will each receive nine million Swedish kronor ($912,000).

Tokarczuk was born 1962 in Sulechów in Poland and now lives in Wroclaw.

After studying psychology at the University of Warsaw she made her debut as a fiction writer with Podróz ludzi Ksiegi (Journey of the Book-People) in 1993.

She became the 15th woman to have won a Nobel in literature, compared to 114 men, including Handke.

Handke was born in 1942 in the village of Griffen, in the Kärnten region in southern Austria.

From 1961 he studied law at the University of Graz but broke off his studies a few years later when his debut novel Die Hornissen was published in 1966.

Two Nobel medals were awarded this year after the accolade was suspended last year in the midst of a sexual abuse scandal.

The Swedish Academy has renewed its members, reformed its statutes and selection procedures and included external figures in the committee that selects the winner.

A preliminary list of up to 200 candidates was published in February this year, followed by a selection of eight finalists a few months later from which the winners were selected.

The Nobel prize for literature followed the categories of medicine, physics and chemistry, which were released successively on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Friday, the peace prize will be announced, followed by economy on Monday.

The awards will be delivered on 10 December, the anniversary of the death of the founder Alfred Nobel, in a ceremony in Stockholm. EFE-EPA

alc-ber/rb/ch