A Polish author and an Austrian writer have been awarded the 2018 and 2019 Nobel prizes for literature.

Polish author Olga Tokarczuk received the 2018 accolade and Austrian author Peter Handke was the winner of this year’s prize, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced on Thursday.