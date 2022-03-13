Wojciech Bakun has swapped his suit and tie for camouflage and although he is not planning on heading to the frontline, the mayor of Przemysl, a Polish city on the Ukrainian border, has become something of a hero for his efforts to help some 350,000 refugees as well as his decision to humiliate Italian far-right politician Matteo Salvini.
“I don’t speak to hypocrite people,” he tells Efe.
Bakun took issue with Salvini’s trip to Poland last week, describing it as a publicity stunt to get photographs with refugees in Przemysl, a major transit point for refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
(...)