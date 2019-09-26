Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the reconciled leader of Hizb-e-Islami, who also runs for president, attends his election campaign in Herat, Afghanistan, 18 September 2019. EPA-EFE/JALIL REZAYEE

Ashraf Ghani (C), Afghan incumbent and presidential candidate stands with Amrullah Saleh (R) his vice presidential candidate during his election campaign in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, 20 September 2019. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Regardless of who comes to power after Saturday's presidential election in Afghanistan, the new government is likely to face a legitimacy crisis and allegations of fraud if the patterns of past polls are repeated, weakening its position for possible negotiations with the Taliban.

"Any government formed out of such elections would first face the challenge of credibility and legitimacy because of the low turnout of voters and likely voting fraud," Misbahullah Abdul Baqi, the head of Salam University and a member of the Center for Strategic and Regional Studies, told EFE. EFE-EPA