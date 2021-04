A women passes in front of campaign posters for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the town of Dupnicha, Bulgaria, 02 April 2021. EFE-EPA/VASSIL DONEV

A man passes in front of campaign posters of Bulgaria's centre-right ruling GERB party in the town of Dupnicha, Bulgaria, 02 April 2021. EFE-EPA/VASSIL DONEV

A women passes in front of campaign posters of Bulgarian Socialist party (BSP) for the upcoming parliamentary elections in the town of Dupnicha, Bulgaria, 02 April 2021. EFE-EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Almost 12,000 polling stations in Bulgaria opened their doors Sunday at 7:00 am (4:00 GMT) for legislative elections to which 6.6 million citizens are summoned and will likely see a record abstention rate due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Until polls close at 8:00 pm (5:00 p.m. GMT), voters will be able to choose between some 30 parties and alliances to form the new 240-seat parliament. EFE-EPA