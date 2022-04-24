Billboards with posters of French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (L) and French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate for the French presidential election Marine Le Pen (R) next to a polling station for the second round of the French presidential elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

A man casts his ballot at the polling station for the second round of the French presidential elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) party candidate for the French presidential election Marine Le Pen casts her ballot at a polling station for the second round of the French presidential elections in Henin-Beaumont, France, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Ian Langsdon

French President and candidate for re-election, Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte (R) arrive to vote in the second round of the 2022 French presidential election, at a polling station in Le Touquet, France, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/GONZALO FUENTES / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President and candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (C) and his wife Brigitte (L) greet people before going to a polling station in the second round of the French presidential elections, in Le Touquet, France, 24 April 2022. EFE/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson

Some 70,000 polling stations opened Sunday in France for the second round of the presidential elections with the duel between the candidate for re-election, Emmanuel Macron, and the far-right Marine Le Pen.

Almost 49 million French people are called to cast their ballots from 8:00 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT) and until 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT), when the last schools close.

At that time, the demographic institutes will disclose estimates based on the real vote count that will have begun in a series of tables considered as a whole representative of the entire country. Unless the result is very tight, those estimates will reveal the winner.

(...)