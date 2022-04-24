Some 70,000 polling stations opened Sunday in France for the second round of the presidential elections with the duel between the candidate for re-election, Emmanuel Macron, and the far-right Marine Le Pen.
Almost 49 million French people are called to cast their ballots from 8:00 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT) and until 8:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT), when the last schools close.
At that time, the demographic institutes will disclose estimates based on the real vote count that will have begun in a series of tables considered as a whole representative of the entire country. Unless the result is very tight, those estimates will reveal the winner.
(...)