Shah Mohammad Miakhel (L), governor of Nangarhar province, casts his ballot during the presidential elections in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Voters show their national identification cards as they line up at a polling station to cast their ballot during the presidential elections in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Voters line up at a polling station to cast their ballot during the presidential elections in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sept. 28, 2019. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghans geared up to choose their next president on Saturday as polls opened amid a maximum security alert over the looming threat of violence by the Taliban insurgency, who view the elections as a foreign conspiracy.

Added to this tension is a prevailing fear that allegations of electoral fraud may undermine or weaken the next government. EFE-EPA