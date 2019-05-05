People walk in front of the billboards of Presidential candidates Stevo Pendarovski (L) from the ruling SDSM and Gordana Siljanovska (R) from opposition VMRO DOMNE in Skopje, North Macedonia, 03 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A woman holds her ballot paper during the second round of the presidential elections at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, 05 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A woman casts her ballot during the second round of the presidential elections at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, 05 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

A man casts his ballot during the second round of the presidential elections at a polling station in Skopje, North Macedonia, 05 May 2019. EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Citizens of North Macedonia were bound for polling stations on Sunday to elect the person who will succeed Gjorge Ivanov as president in what was slated to be a close race amid concern over low voter turnout.

About 1.8 million registered voters are making their choice between the ruling Social Democratic Union’s (SDSM) Stevo Pendarovski and conservative VMRO-DPMNE candidate Gordana Siljanovska Davkova in the second and final round of the election.

Pendarovski narrowly won the first round on Apr. 21 with 42.84 percent of the vote versus Siljanovska’s 42.24 percent - there were only about 4,000 votes separating the pair.

The first round saw 41.79-percent turnout, the lowest in the last 15 years of presidential elections.

Voting centers opened at 7 am local time on Sunday amid the looming possibility of a low turnout. Some 3,480 polling stations across the country and abroad will be open until 7 pm.

There needs to be a 40-percent turnout for the result to be valid.

If the threshold is not reached, the whole electoral process will have to start again.

Outgoing Ivanov’s mandate ends on May 12. He has been in power since 2009.

Until the election of a new president, the speaker of the Parliament will take over the role.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev of the SDSM said he will call early general elections if Pendarovski loses or the 40-percent turnout is not reached.

Sunday’s is the sixth presidential election to take place in the country after it became independent from Yugoslavia in 1991.

The key topics of the election are an agreement signed last year between Skopje and Athens that re-named North Macedonia as well as a protocol that Skopje and NATO signed to turn the country into the 30th member of the Alliance.

The candidates have also dredged up shaky economic growth and claims of nepotism and corruption.

The president is commander in chief of the armed forces, appoints diplomats for foreign missions, signs international agreements, has the right to veto laws adopted by the Parliament and can make changes to the Constitution. EFE

ib/sh