Jerusalem (Israel), 18/11/2020.- (L-R) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, all mask-clad due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, arrive for a press conference after their trilateral meeting in Jerusalem, 18 November 2020. Bahraini Foreign Minister arrived in Israel making the first-ever visit from his country. (Bahrein, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

Jerusalem (Israel), 18/11/2020.- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo looks on during a press conference with the Israeli Prime Minister and Bahrain's Foreign Minister after their trilateral meeting in Jerusalem, 18 November 2020. Bahraini Foreign Minister arrived in Israel making the first-ever visit from his country. (Bahrein, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

Jerusalem (Israel), 18/11/2020.- (L-R) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani give a press conference after their trilateral meeting in Jerusalem, 18 November 2020. Bahraini Foreign Minister arrived in Israel making the first-ever visit from his country. (Bahrein, Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/MENAHEM KAHANA / POOL

The United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday lauded the Abraham Agreements, signed by Israel with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain and mediated by the White House, for bringing peace to the region and weakening Iran.



Pompeo participated in a trilateral meeting held in Jerusalem, with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Bahraini Foreign Minister, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani. EFE-EPA



lfp/ks