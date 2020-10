Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L, front), Japan Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi (R, front), Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga R, center), Australia Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Marise Payne (L, center) and USA Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L, top) sit for a Quad Indo-Pacific meeting at the Japanese Prime Minister's residence in Tokyo, Japan, 06 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Nicolas Datiche / POOL

India Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L), Japan Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi (2-L), Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (C), Australia Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Marise Payne (2-R) and USA Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) pose for photos prior to a Quad Indo-Pacific meeting at the Japanese Prime Minister's residence in Tokyo, Japan, 06 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Nicolas Datiche / POOL

India Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (L), Japan Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi (C) and Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (R) pose for photos prior to a Quad Indo-Pacific meeting at the Japanese Prime Minister's residence in Tokyo, Japan, 06 October 2020.EFE-EPA/Nicolas Datiche / POOL

The United States secretary of state and his Japanese counterpart pledged in Tokyo on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral security cooperation in the Indian and Pacific region amid China's growing influence.

Mike Pompeo and Toshimitsu Motegi held a meeting in Tokyo on Tuesday that was centered on reaffirming cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and defense under the new Japanese government headed by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga since mid-September. EFE-EPA

ahg/pd/lds