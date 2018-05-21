US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks on "After the Deal - A New Iran Strategy", at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC, USA, May 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that Washington will impose the "strongest sanctions in history" on Iran if it does not agree to a dozen US demands, including giving up its nuclear ambitions.

He also warned that companies doing business with Tehran will face economic penalties.

"The sting of sanctions will only grow more painful if the regime does not change course from the unacceptable and unproductive path it has chosen for itself and the people of Iran," said Pompeo at the Heritage Foundation in Washington in his first significant speech since becoming secretary of state.

"These will be the strongest sanctions in history by the time we are done," he added, noting that the sanctions imposed last week on Iran's Central Bank chief, Valiollah Seif, are "just the beginning."

The top US diplomat said that unless the Islamic regime changes its "unacceptable" expansionist behavior, he warned that Washington is prepared to "crush" Iranian forces and allies, adding that Tehran must remove all its forces from Syria, where they are supporting the regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Pompeo set forth 12 demands that he said Iran must meet and said that sanctions would only be eased if Washington perceives clear shifts in Tehran's policies.

Although the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China have promised to stand by the 2015 nuclear deal they signed with Iran - but which President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US from - Washington's new demands on the Tehran regime are so tough and far-reaching that Iran is virtually sure to reject them.

Meanwhile, the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty allows Iran to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes - such as medical and energy needs - although the US demand is that they cease all such enrichment.

"We are not asking anything other than that Iranian behavior be consistent with global norms and we want to eliminate the capacity to threaten our world with its nuclear activities," Pompeo said.

He also reiterated President Donald Trump's stance that Iran would have "bigger problems than they've ever had before" if they resume their nuclear program, and he strongly suggested, without specifically advocating it, that the Iranian people should topple the Islamic regime there.