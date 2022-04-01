Pope Francis on Friday apologized for the role of the Catholic Church in Canada’s residential school system and the abuses suffered by Indigenous communities under the policies of forced cultural assimilation during the 19th and 20th centuries.
The head of the Catholic Church made the remarks Friday in the last of a week-long series of meetings at the Vatican with representatives of First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities, where he also announced his intention to visit Indigenous territories in Canada in July.
Canada’s state-funded residential schools, the majority administered by the Catholic Church, separated Indigenous children from their families and became a hotbed of abuse and torture.
(...)