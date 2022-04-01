A view of a Canadian flag hung up side down, displayed as a protest for the 215 children buried in an unmarked mass grave on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kahnawake reserve, Canada, 02 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Andre Pichette

A father and his children walk near a tribute in front of the Catholic St-Franics Xavier Mission, for the 215 children buried in an unmarked mass grave on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, in Kahnawake reserve, Canada, 02 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/Andre Pichette

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis meets, in a private audience, a group of representatives of Canada's First Nations peoples in Vatican City, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis receiving a delegation of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada, in Vatican City, Vatican, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/VATICAN

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows members of a delegation of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada attending an audience with Pope Francis in Vatican City, Vatican, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis receiving a delegation of the Indigenous Peoples of Canada, in Vatican City, Vatican, 01 April 2022. EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA

Pope Francis on Friday apologized for the role of the Catholic Church in Canada’s residential school system and the abuses suffered by Indigenous communities under the policies of forced cultural assimilation during the 19th and 20th centuries.

The head of the Catholic Church made the remarks Friday in the last of a week-long series of meetings at the Vatican with representatives of First Nation, Métis and Inuit communities, where he also announced his intention to visit Indigenous territories in Canada in July.

Canada’s state-funded residential schools, the majority administered by the Catholic Church, separated Indigenous children from their families and became a hotbed of abuse and torture.

(...)