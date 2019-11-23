Japanese policemen walk outside a baseball stadium, where Pope Francis will hold a holy mass on 24 November 2019, in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, 23 November 2019. EFE/EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Pope Francis disembarks from a plane as he arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 23 November 2019. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Pope Francis attends a meeting with Bishops at the Apostolic Nunciature in Tokyo, Japan, 23 November 2019. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Faithful wait for Pope Francis arrival at the Apostolic Nunciature in Tokyo, Japan, 23 november 2019. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

Pope Francis arrived in Japan on Saturday on a three-day visit and his first contact with bishops in the country.

He said he will echo the bishops’ “prophetic call to nuclear disarmament” and pay tribute to victims of the disaster in Fukushima.