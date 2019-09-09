Pope Francis has urged that young people be put at the center of society during a visit to Mauritius.
He celebrated mass in front of thousands of people at the monument to Mary Queen of Peace in the capital Port Louis on Monday.
Pope Francis arrives for Holy mass at the monument of Mary Queen of Peace, Port Luis, Mauritius, 09 September 2019.
People attend a Holy mass led by Pope Francis at the monument of Mary Queen of Peace, Port Luis, Mauritius, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO
People attend a Holy mass led by Pope Francis at the monument of Mary Queen of Peace, Port Luis, Mauritius, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO
Pope Francis arrives for Holy mass at the monument of Mary Queen of Peace, Port Luis, Mauritius, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO
Thousands of Catholics wait for Pope Francis to lead a Holy at the monument of Mary Queen of Peace, Port Luis, Mauritius, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO
