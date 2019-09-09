Thousands of Catholics wait for Pope Francis to lead a Holy at the monument of Mary Queen of Peace, Port Luis, Mauritius, 09 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis has urged that young people be put at the center of society during a visit to Mauritius.

He celebrated mass in front of thousands of people at the monument to Mary Queen of Peace in the capital Port Louis on Monday.