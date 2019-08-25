A general view of a fire in the Amazon of Rondonia, Brazil, 24 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

A View of a burned snake in a fire, in the Amazon of Rondonia, Brazil, 24 August 2019. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

A general view of a fire in the Amazon of Rondonia, Brazil, 24 August 2019. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

Pope Francis on Sunday called for action to contain the widespread fires that have been raging in the Amazon rainforest.

“We are all worried about the vast fires that have developed in the Amazon,” the pontiff said after the Angelus prayer.

“Let us pray so that with the commitment of all, they can be put out soon.

“That lung of forests is vital for our planet.”

On Saturday, Brazil began deploying thousands of army personnel to battle the fires in the Amazon.

The announcement to carry out the military operation to fight the devastating fires was made by President Jair Bolsonaro in a televised speech.

According to the plan, around 44,000 soldiers are to be deployed in the vast Amazon region to fight the forest fires in the area which have brought the Bolsonaro government under pressure after mounting international criticism over the government allegedly not acting on the issue in time.

The military teams would work until 24 September in the states of Rondonia, Roraima, Tocantins, Para, Acre and Mato Grosso to try and put out the fires.

The other three Amazonian states in Brazil have not yet sought federal troops to fight the fires.

Just in Rondonia, which shares a border with Bolivia - also affected by the spreading fires - around 400 soldiers are expected to act both against the fires and to investigate the environmental crimes committed in the region.

Neighboring Colombia offered Brazil its support in controlling the widespread fires.

The offer was made by Colombia President Ivan Duque during his telephonic talks with Bolsonaro.

In Colombia, the Amazon accounts for 40 percent of the country's territory and is the least populated area of the country.

The Amazon fires are on the agenda of the G7 summit taking place in the quaint seaside town of Biarritz.

The leaders of the international group enjoyed a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday

The G7, which includes France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, Canada and Japan, launched its annual meeting Sunday.EFE-EPA

lsc/sm/ch