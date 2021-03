Baghdad (Iraq), 04/03/2021.- Security members of a special division stand guard at a street in Baghdad's Karada district, Iraq, 04 March 2021. The Iraqi authorities imposed tight security measures in Baghdad ahead of the Pope's visit to the country from 05 to 08 March 2021. (Papa, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Baghdad (Iraq), 05/03/2021.- Pope Francis smiles as he arrives to hold his first mass in Iraq, at Our Lady of Deliverance Church, in Baghdad, Iraq, 05 March 2021. Pope Francis started his three-day official visit Iraq, the first ever papal visit to the country. (Papa, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/MURTAJA LATEEF

Pope calls for end to violence on first ever visit to Iraq

Pope Francis, who began the first ever papal visit to Iraq on Friday, called for an end to violence and extremism in the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

The pontiff arrived on Friday morning for a three-day trip to Iraq, his first foreign trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. EFE-EPA