Pope Francis speaks during a visit to the Twenty-Six Martyrs Museum and Monument on Nishizaka Hill in Nagasaki, Japan, Nov. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Nagasaki Hypocenter Park, where Pope Francis will deliver his message on nuclear weapons in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, Nov. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Urakami Cathedral, which was destroyed by the atomic bombing of Aug. 9, 1945, is seen at Nagasaki Hypocenter Park, where Pope Francis will deliver his message on nuclear weapons in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, Nov. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Urakami Cathedral, destroyed by the atomic bombing of Aug. 9, 1945, is seen at Nagasaki Hypocenter Park, where Pope Francis will deliver his message on nuclear weapons in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, Nov. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Pope Francis urged countries to end what he termed as the climate of fear stemming from nuclear weapons in an address Sunday at the Nagasaki Peace Park, the spot where on Aug. 9, 1945 an atomic bomb dropped by the United States obliterated the Japanese city.

In a simple ceremony marred by heavy rain and attended by some 200 people, Francis recalled "the indescribable horror" suffered by the victims and their families from the impact of that bomb. EFE-EPA