Pope Francis blesses the faithful during Regina Coeli, traditional Sunday prayer at Saint Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia, Bulgaria, 05 May 2019. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

People wait for Pope Francis prior to the Regina Coeli, traditional Sunday prayer at Saint Alexander Nevsky Square in Sofia, Bulgaria, 05 May 2019. EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Pope Francis (2-L) with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev (L) during the welcome ceremony in front of presidential palace in Sofia, Bulgaria, 05 May 2019. EPA/MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI

Pope Francis speaks during the official welcome ceremony in Sofia, Bulgaria, 05 May 2019. EPA/BORISLAV TROSHEV

Pope Francis on Sunday called on Bulgaria’s authorities not to close their eyes and hearts to migrants in an address marking the first day of his visit to the Eastern European country.

The pontiff spoke in the courtyard of presidential palace in Sofia after a meeting with President Rumen Radev.

He appealed to a country that has adopted strict measures to tackle migration, including the construction of a fence along more than 270 kilometers of its border with Turkey in a bid to prevent Syrians, Afghans and Iraqis fleeing conflict at home from entering.

The pope said 30 years after the end of the Soviet regime, "which limited freedom and initiatives," Bulgaria now needed to face up to the consequences of emigration, with more than two million of its citizens having left the nation.

He acknowledged Bulgaria is making efforts so that young people are not forced to leave and called for greater efforts so they can find "the conditions that allow them to lead a dignified life."

Bulgaria has to face up to the phenomenon of people arriving to its borders, fleeing conflict, trying to reach the wealthier areas of Europe for new opportunities or “simply a safe haven,” the pope said.

The pontiff called on Bulgaria's authorities and people not to close "their eyes, nor their hearts, nor their hands to those who knock at your door."

According to Caritas, about 2,500 people sought asylum in Bulgaria last year, of whom only 712 were granted international protection.

In 2018, the government refused to sign a United Nations migration pact, a project that Francis had supported.

The pope also greeted Orthodox leaders and those of other faiths and said it was his "strong conviction" that each religion should “promote harmony and harmony."

Pope Francis, who is in Bulgaria to continue his dialogue with the Orthodox Church, pointed out that a Bulgarian delegation, made up of the highest civil and ecclesiastical authorities, has for 50 years visited the Vatican for the annual feast of Saints Cyril and Methodius, the holy evangelizers of Eastern Europe who are venerated by both Catholics and Orthodox believers.

With this in mind, the pope asked for the example of the two holy brothers to inspire peace and harmony between both religions. EFE-EPA

