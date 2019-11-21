Pope condemns scourge of prostitution of women, children during Bangkok trip

Bangkok (Thailand), 21/11/2019.- Priests enter the National Stadium at the beginning of a mass led by Pope Francis in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. Pope Francis began his three-day visit to Thailand which runs from 20 to 23 November 2019. It will mark the 350th anniversary of the founding of the 'Mission de Siam' and will promote inter-religious dialogue. Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades and the pope will be the second papal to visit Thailand after the late John Paul II in 1984. (Papa, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL To go with EFE story by Gaspar Ruiz 'In a Buddhist country, Thai Catholics eagerly await the Pope's arrival' to run on 17 November 2019

Bangkok (Thailand), 21/11/2019.- Pope Francis (C) celebrates a Holy Mass at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. Pope Francis is in Thailand for an apostolic visit on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the founding of Mission de Siam. Pope Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades after John Paul II in 1984. (Papa, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 21/11/2019.- Flipping boards display the portrait of Pope Francis prior to a Holy Mass at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. Pope Francis is in Thailand for an apostolic visit on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the founding of Mission de Siam. Pope Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades after John Paul II in 1984. (Papa, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 21/11/2019.- A young Thai Catholic hill tribe girl holds a flag with the portrait of Pope Francis before a mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. Pope Francis began his three-day visit to Thailand which runs from 20 to 23 November 2019. It will mark the 350th anniversary of the founding of the 'Mission de Siam' and will promote inter-religious dialogue. Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades and the pope will be the second papal to visit Thailand after the late John Paul II in 1984. (Papa, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 21/11/2019.- Priests attend a mass led by Pope Francis (not seen) at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. Pope Francis began his three-day visit to Thailand which runs from 20 to 23 November 2019. It will mark the 350th anniversary of the founding of the 'Mission de Siam' and will promote inter-religious dialogue. Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades and the pope will be the second papal to visit Thailand after the late John Paul II in 1984. (Papa, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 21/11/2019.- Thai catholic priests attend a Holy Mass celebrated by Pope Francis at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. Pope Francis is in Thailand for an apostolic visit on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the founding of Mission de Siam. Pope Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades after John Paul II in 1984. (Papa, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

A handout photo made available by the Royal Household Bureau of Thailand shows Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (L), Pope Francis (2-L), his cousin, Sister Ana Rosa Sivori (2-R) and Queen Suthida (R) during a meeting at Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall, Dusit Palace, in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROYAL HOUSEHOLD BUREAU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Pope Francis (C, left) meets with the Supreme Patriarch of Thailand, Somdet Phra Sangkharat Sakonlamahasangkhaparrinayok (C, right) at Wat Ratchabophit in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Pope Francis (C) leads a mass at the National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 21/11/2019.- Pope Francis (C) walks with priests on his way out of the National Stadium at the end of a mass in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. Pope Francis began his three-day visit to Thailand which runs from 20 to 23 November 2019. It will mark the 350th anniversary of the founding of the 'Mission de Siam' and will promote inter-religious dialogue. Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades and the pope will be the second papal to visit Thailand after the late John Paul II in 1984. (Papa, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL To go with EFE story by Gaspar Ruiz 'In a Buddhist country, Thai Catholics eagerly await the Pope's arrival' to run on 17 November 2019

Pope Francis celebrates a Holy Mass at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Pope Francis (L, bottom) celebrates a Holy Mass at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov.21, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 21/11/2019.- Pope Francis (C) celebrates a Holy Mass at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 November 2019. Pope Francis is in Thailand for an apostolic visit on the occasion of the 350th anniversary of the founding of Mission de Siam. Pope Francis is the first pontiff to visit Thailand in nearly four decades after John Paul II in 1984. (Papa, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Catholics from a hill tribe hold the image of Jesus Christ and Pope Francis as they wait to attend a Holy Mass celebrated by Pope Francis at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov.21, 2019. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT