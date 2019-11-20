Thai workers work during a set up for Pope Francis Holy Mass at National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A young Thai girls in a nun outfits hold a Thai flags before the arrival of Pope Francis at the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A Thai man dressed in a Pope Francis costume stands with nuns, holding a sign greeting the Pope, before his arrival at the Apostolic Nunciature of the Holy See in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pope Francis (C) walks with his cousin Ana Rosa Sivori (CL) as he arrives at Military Air Terminal of Don Muang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 November 2019. EFE/EPA/CIRO FUSCO

The Santa Cruz Church stands on the banks of the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 13, 2019 (issued Nov. 17, 2019). EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pope Francis to meet the missionary he might have become in Japan

Pope Francis' on Wednesday began his visit to Thailand and Japan, where he will spread a message of peace and promote denuclearization.

This will be the 82-year-old pontiff's 32nd international trip and his fourth trip to Asia having visited South Korea in 2014; Sri Lanka and the Philippines in 2015; and Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017.

The pope was welcomed at Don Mueang air force base on the outskirts of the capital city by Thai government officials and members of the Catholic church in Thailand. EFE-EPA