Pope Francis' on Wednesday began his visit to Thailand and Japan, where he will spread a message of peace and promote denuclearization.
This will be the 82-year-old pontiff's 32nd international trip and his fourth trip to Asia having visited South Korea in 2014; Sri Lanka and the Philippines in 2015; and Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017.
The pope was welcomed at Don Mueang air force base on the outskirts of the capital city by Thai government officials and members of the Catholic church in Thailand. EFE-EPA