Pope Francis on Wednesday said “this is a moment of shame” for the Catholic Church following a damning report on hundreds of thousands of cases of sexual abuse of children by the French clergy over the past 70 years.

A commission investigating historical claims of abuse in the French Catholic Church found that around 330,000 children were sexually abused by between 2,900 and 3,200 priests since 1950, and that the abuse was systematically covered up by Church authorities.

“I wish to express to the victims my sadness and grief at the trauma they have suffered,” the Pope said delivering the weekly General Audience, expressing his “shame” for the Church’s “long inability” to tackle the problem.

