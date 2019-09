The faithful await the arrival of Pope Francis at Maputo Airport, Mozambique, on Sept. 4, 2019. Pope Francis will visit Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius on a three-nation trip to Africa from Sept. 4-10, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO SILVA

Local traditional dancers wait to perform at a welcome ceremony for Pope Francis at Maputo Airport in Maputo, Mozambique, on Sept. 4, 2019. Pope Francis will visit Mozambique, Madagascar, Mauritius on a three-nation trip to Africa from Sept. 4-10. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis arrived Wednesday in Maputo, Mozambique's capital, for a three-nation tour that marks his fourth visit to Africa as pontiff.

The pope's plane landed at around 16.20 GMT at Maputo International Airport, where local authorities had set up a platform adorned with banners in Mozambique's colors to welcome him.