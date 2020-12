Saint Peter's Square without faithfuls as Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Message and gives the Urbi et Orbi Blessing from the Hall of Benedictions in St Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy, 25 December 2020. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Policemen and Vatican gendarmerie in Saint Peter's Square without faithfuls as Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Message and gives the Urbi et Orbi Blessing from the Hall of Benedictions in St Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy, 25 December 2020. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Nuns pass by as Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Message and gives the Urbi et Orbi Blessing from the Hall of Benedictions in St Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy, 25 December 2020. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Nuns take pictures from the Central Loggia as Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Message and gives the Urbi et Orbi Blessing from the Hall of Benedictions in St Peter's Basilica, Vatican City, Italy, 25 December 2020. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis (C) delivers his Urbi et Orbi Christmas message in Benedizioni (hall of Blessings) aula in Vatican, 25 December 2020. EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA

Pope Francis: Covid vaccines must be made available for all

Pope Francis on Friday used his Christmas Day address to urge leaders to ensure that Covid-19 vaccines are made available to everyone, especially the most vulnerable.

Francis delivered his Urbi et Orbi speech amid an absence of the usual crowds given the coronavirus situation in Italy, which has been placed on lockdown for the festive period.EFE-EPA

