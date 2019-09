Faithful during midmorning prayer of Pope Francis (not pictured) at Monastery of the Discalced Carmelites in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

A child holds a Vatcan flag during the midmorning prayer of Pope Francis (not pictured) at Monastery of the Discalced Carmelites in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

A faithful during midmorning prayer of Pope Francis (not pictured) at Monastery of the Discalced Carmelites in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis (R) and President of Madagascar Andry Rajoelina during the meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps at Cerimony Building in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 07 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis on Saturday warned that mass deforestation, whether by wildfire or human activity, posed a threat to Madagascar's future.

On his first official visit to the African island nation as part of a tour that began in Mozambique and will conclude in Mauritius, the pope highlighted the risks of excessive deforestation being carried out for the benefit of just a few people and said the degradation of the country's natural environment compromised its future. EFE-EPA