Pope Francis speaks to Iraqi religious figures during an interfaith service at the House of Abraham in the ancient city of Ur in southern Iraq's Dhi Qar province, Nassirya, Iraq, 06 March 2021. EFE-EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT

Pope Francis met with several Iraqi religious leaders, including one of Iraq’s most senior Shia clerics, on Saturday, the second day of the first ever papal visit to the war-torn Middle Eastern country.

After landing in the capital Baghdad on Friday, the pontiff traveled to the southern city of Ur, where the prophet Abraham -- a principal figure in Islam, Judaism and Christianity -- was born, according to monotheistic tradition. EFE-EPA