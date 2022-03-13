A peace flag on display as Pope Francis leads the recitation of the Angelus prayer, Saint Peter's Square, Vatican City, 13 March 2022. EFE/EPA/FABIO FRUSTACI

Pope Francis used his Sunday prayer service at the Vatican to issue an emotional plea to put an end to the “massacre” and the “unacceptable armed aggression” taking place during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“With pain in my heart I join my voice to that of the common people, who implore an end to the war,” he said. “In the name of God, I ask you: stop this massacre!”

He said there was no strategic justification for the “barbaric killing of children, innocent people and defenseless civilians.”

(...)