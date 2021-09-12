Pope Francis (C) celebrates a mass for the closing of the International Eucharistic Congress at Budapest's Heroes Square in Budapest, Hungary, 12 September 2021. EFE/EPA/ZOLTAN MATHE HUNGARY OUT

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (L) and his wife Aniko Levai attend the closing Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress, celebrated by Pope Francis (not pictured), at Budapest's Heroes Square in Budapest, Hungary, 12 September 2021. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis (C) arrives to celebrate the closing Mass of the 52nd International Eucharistic Congress at Budapest's Heroes Square in Budapest, Hungary, 12 September 2021. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis Sunday held a 40-minute meeting with Hungary’s prime minister Viktor Orban and president Janos Ader during a short visit to the eastern European nation.

They discussed the role of the Church in the country and environmental protection, among other topics, during the meeting that was held behind closed doors at the Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest.

Francis and Orban have opposing views when it comes to migration: the pontiff has always called for welcoming migrants and refugees while Orban is known for his hardline stance against irregular arrivals entering the European Union, many of whom travel through Hungary to reach countries further west.EFE