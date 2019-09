Pope Francis (R) arrives to lead the Holy mass on the diocesan grounds of Soamandrakizay in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis on Sunday told inhabitants of Akamasoa, a social project created by Argentine missionary Pedro Opeka outside the Madagascan capital Antananarivo, that they were proof that poverty was not "inevitable."

Opeka, 71, began working on Akamasoa, which means City of Friendship, around 30 years ago, helping the locals build their own community. At the time, many scraped a living off a landfill site. EFE-EPA