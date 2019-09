Attendees gather to take photographs in front of a banner commemorating Pope Francis' visit at Zimpeto Hospital, Mozambique, 06 September 2019. EFE/EPA/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Faithful in the rain waiting for Pope Francis to arrive to lead a Holy mass at Zimpeto Stadium, Maputo, Mozambique, 06 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ANTONIO SILVA

Pope Francis on Friday ended a visit to Mozambique with a mass denouncing corruption in the world’s poorest nations and called for reconciliation because no society should base itself on the “eye for an eye” principal.

During the mass, delivered to a 60,000-strong crowd in Zimpeto stadium on the northern outskirts of Maputo, the pope made reference to the country's violent past and one of the greatest issues affecting some nations in Africa: corruption. EFE-EPA