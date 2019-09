Pope Francis (R) arrives to lead the Holy mass on the diocesan grounds of Soamandrakizay in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Faithful wait for Pope Francis who will lead a Holy mass on the diocesan grounds of Soamandrakizay in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead a Holy mass on the diocesan grounds of Soamandrakizay in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis (C) arrives to lead the Holy mass on the diocesan grounds of Soamandrakizay in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead a Holy mass on the diocesan grounds of Soamandrakizay in Antananarivo, Madagascar, 08 September 2019. EFE/EPA/LUCA ZENNARO

Pope Francis drew around one million people for a mass in the capital of Madagascar Sunday, where he denounced favoritism and cronyism.

Many people braved the cold weather and wind overnight, waiting at the diocesan grounds of Soamandrakizay in Antananarivo as to not miss the eucharist. EFE-EPA