Pope Francis became the first pontiff to visit North Macedonia on Tuesday in a trip during which he appealed for greater European integration, railed against disinformation and paid homage to the Balkan country's most famous Catholic export, Mother Teresa.

Rounding off a papal tour that also took him to Bulgaria, Francis kicked off his visit to the newly-rebranded Republic of North Macedonia by addressing the country's senior politicians, Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and outgoing President Gjorge Ivanov in an encounter that marked the 25th anniversary of the foundation of bilateral ties between Macedonia and the Vatican City.

Speaking to officials in the Mosaic Hall of the Presidential Palace in the capital Skopje, Francis spoke of the multi-ethnic and multi-religious composition of Macedonia.

"This crucible of cultures and ethnic and religious identities has resulted in a peaceful and enduring coexistence in which those individual identities have found expression and developed without rejecting, dominating or discriminating against others," he said.

"These particular features are also highly significant for increased integration with the nations of Europe.

"It is my hope that this integration will develop in a way that is beneficial for the entire region of the Western Balkans, with unfailing respect for diversity and for fundamental rights," he added.

Macedonians recently voted in favor of changing the country's name to the Republic of North Macedonia in order to end a decades-old dispute with its southern neighbor, Greece.

Athens had held veto power over Macedonia's desire to join the common project and its opposition to the Balkan nation's use of a name many in Greece felt had been appropriated from Hellenic culture – Greece's history-drenched northeastern region is also called Macedonia – meant Skopje had to report to the United Nations under the title the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

Ivanov thanked Francis for continuing support for European integration.

On Sunday the newly baptized country celebrated the second round of presidential elections, which were won by Stevo Pendarovski, a social democrat who campaigned on a ticket defending EU and NATO membership.

With diplomatic duties wrapped up, Francis paid tribute to the late Mother Teresa at a memorial to world-famous ethnic Albanian nun in her home town outside the Order of the Missionaries of Charity, which she founded.

Francis canonized Teresa, honored in the Catholic Church as Saint Teresa of Calcutta, back in 2016.

"We ask of you, Saint Mother Teresa, mother of the poor, your special intercession and help, here, in the city of your birth, where your house was," he said during a prayer that lasted several minutes.

Teresa died in Calcutta, now known as Kolkata, in 1997 at the age of 87 having spent much of her life in the West Bengal city working with the local poor and sickly.

The majority of religious people in Macedonia follow Orthodox Christianity or Sunni Islam but there is a Catholic minority estimated at around 25,000 people or 0.4 percent of the population.

In Skopje's central Macedonia square, home to a towering statue of the ancient king of Macedonia Alexander the Great, Francis gave a mass to roughly 15,000 people.

Here, he highlighted what he thought were some of the ills of modern society and took aim at fake news.

"We have become accustomed to eating the stale bread of disinformation and ending up as prisoners of dishonor, labels, and ignominy," the Argentine pope said.

"We thought that conformism would satisfy our thirst, yet we ended up drinking only indifference and insensitivity," he continued.

Francis' 10-hour trip to North Macedonia is to conclude on Tuesday evening. EFE-EPA

